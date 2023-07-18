News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Plans unveiled for 2,706 solar panels at Swanwick air traffic control

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) has submitted plans to install 2,706 solar panels at their air traffic control centre in Swanwick.
By Toby Paine
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 17:40 BST

NATS Limited has submitted a prior notification application to Fareham Borough Council for the installation of the photovoltaic panels on the roof of the facility. Planning documents state: ‘It is proposed to install up to 2,706 solar panels comprising of a total installed capacity which will generate a maximum of 0.99 megawatts onto the rooftop of the operational NATS buildings.

“The overall installed capacity equates to 1.3 megawatts peak; however, the system will only be able to generate 0.99 megawatts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The applicant engaged with Fareham Borough Council in December 2022 regarding the draft proposals for ground and roof-mounted PV arrays at the NATS site.

NATS personnel give a demonstration in the operations room at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) Swanwick Andrew Matthews/PA WireNATS personnel give a demonstration in the operations room at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) Swanwick Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
NATS personnel give a demonstration in the operations room at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) Swanwick Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Most Popular

“A follow-up email was sent in May 2023 regarding the roof-mounted proposed development. It was mentioned that the overall capacity installed on the roof-mounted scheme would equate to over 1 megawatt of installed PV equipment, however, the proposals include the installation of inverter technology which will limit the overall energy generation of 0.99 megawatts, which would allow the development to be considered through a prior approval application.”

ALSO READ: Airport traffic now controlled remotely in Hampshire village

The council has requested further technical details regarding the inverters to allow planning officers ‘confirm that the proposed development benefits from permitted development rights’.

Residents can view and comment on the application, which should be determined by September 4, on the council’s planning portal.

Related topics:ResidentsHampshire