NATS Limited has submitted a prior notification application to Fareham Borough Council for the installation of the photovoltaic panels on the roof of the facility. Planning documents state: ‘It is proposed to install up to 2,706 solar panels comprising of a total installed capacity which will generate a maximum of 0.99 megawatts onto the rooftop of the operational NATS buildings.

“The overall installed capacity equates to 1.3 megawatts peak; however, the system will only be able to generate 0.99 megawatts.

“The applicant engaged with Fareham Borough Council in December 2022 regarding the draft proposals for ground and roof-mounted PV arrays at the NATS site.

NATS personnel give a demonstration in the operations room at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) Swanwick Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

“A follow-up email was sent in May 2023 regarding the roof-mounted proposed development. It was mentioned that the overall capacity installed on the roof-mounted scheme would equate to over 1 megawatt of installed PV equipment, however, the proposals include the installation of inverter technology which will limit the overall energy generation of 0.99 megawatts, which would allow the development to be considered through a prior approval application.”

The council has requested further technical details regarding the inverters to allow planning officers ‘confirm that the proposed development benefits from permitted development rights’.