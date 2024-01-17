Three playparks look set to be given a revamp - if funding for new equipment can be secured.

Havant Borough Council is asking residents their views on what improvements and facilities are needed at children's play area sites in Avenue Road in Hayling Island, Scratchface Lane in Bedhampton and at Padnell Park at Cowplain Recreation ground, with plans to improve the facilities over the next 18 months. The works at the Hayling Island location could include a new community garden, with the play equipment upgraded at all three.

Bedhampton playpark at Scratchface Lane is among those which could see new equipment installed

To ensure the provision at each of these sites meets the needs of the local community, residents are invited by the council to help shape the design and specification of the play equipment and games areas.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet lead for Housing and Communities, said: "As part of our commitment to improving the lives of our residents we are investing money into upgrading our play areas across the borough. We want people who use them to help shape these transformations, so they are suitable, fun and long-lasting, so please use this opportunity to have your say on your local play area.

Four separate consultations will take place, the first for play equipment the Hayling Island site which runs from now until February 14, then the Bedhampton site from January 31 to February 28, then the community garden at Hayling Island from February 15 to March 13, and then finally the Cowplain site from February 21 to March 20.