Police cut row erupts in city

ATTEMPTS to raise the issue of cuts to police has led to a row between Portsmouth City Council party leaders.

At a cabinet meeting yesterday, a notice of motion to write to the Home Secretary about funding cuts to Hampshire Constabulary was revived.

Lib Dem councillors approved the decision to take the notice to full council on July 10 in order to be debated by all parties.

Council leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said the Tories had tried to ‘stop’ the motion in Feburary because it was ‘critical’ of the Conservative government.

But Tory boss, Cllr Donna Jones, said that was ‘completely wrong’ and that the reason for the delay was so the issue could be looked at ‘in more detail’ to work with Home Office to secure funding.