POLL: What do you think should happen next with Brexit? 

THE future of Brexit is up in the air after the Prime Minister’s deal was voted down by Parliament.

After two and a half years of negotiation with the EU, Theresa May finally brought her withdrawal agreement before the House of Commons.

However it was widely rejected by MPs from across the political spectrum in a crushing 432-202 defeat last night.

The PM is now facing a vote of no-confidence in Parliament today following the historic 230 majority loss for her Brexit deal.

If Mrs May and the Conservatives survive she promised to consult with MPs from across the House of Commons to try and solve the issues with the Withdrawal Agreement.

Brexit: What should happen next?

However time is running out to agree a deal with the EU before the UK leaves on March 29 – which is just 72 days from now.

If nothing is agreed by then, Britain will crash out of Europe without a deal.

Following last night's vote which option do you think is the best for the UK and Brexit – should Mrs May renegotiate her deal? Should we leave with no deal? Or should we remain in the EU?

What have EU leader said?

In the aftermath of Mrs May's historic defeat, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said: ‘If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?’

While the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker added: ‘I take note with regret of the outcome of the vote in the House of Commons this evening.

‘On the EU side, the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement continues.

‘The Withdrawal Agreement is a fair compromise and the best possible deal. It reduces the damage caused by Brexit for citizens and businesses across Europe. It is the only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

‘The European Commission, and notably our Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier, has invested enormous time and effort to negotiate the Withdrawal Agreement. We have shown creativity and flexibility throughout. I, together with President Tusk, have demonstrated goodwill again by offering additional clarifications and reassurances in an exchange of letters with Prime Minister May earlier this week.

‘The risk of a disorderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom has increased with this evening's vote. While we do not want this to happen, the European Commission will continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared.

‘I urge the United Kingdom to clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up.’