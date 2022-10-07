The vote comes after former councillor Jean Kelly resigned after facing criticism for moving to the north of England while remaining a serving councillor.

Youthful candidates Harry Davis, 18, and Dominic Martin, 22 both stood in the local elections in May in a bid to get more young people involved in politics.

The other candidates are Ciaran Urry-Tuttiett from the Liberal Democrats and Dave Wiltshire from the Fareham Independent Group.

The candidates for the Portchester East by-election on October 20. Clockwise from top left, Dominic Martin of the Labour Party, Ciaran Urry-Tuttiett of the Liberal Democrats, Harry Davis of the Conservatives, and David Wiltshire of Fareham Independent Group

Harry Davis, Conservative

Harry Davis, 18, is the youngest candidate that has ever stood for the Conservative Party in Fareham. His election agent, council leader Sean Woodward, describes him as having ‘energy and enthusiasm’.

Harry lives in Portchester and has been involved in actions to improve the area such as filling potholes and petitioning the county council to repaint road markings and replace signs.

PCC Donna Jones described him as a community champion after inviting her to the area to discuss how to make it safer and a campaign to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Kelly, the former Portchester East Liberal Democrat councillor who resigned after moving away from the area

Harry said: ‘It is important that candidates live in the area they wish to represent.

‘Portchester is a wonderful place and it has many wonderful features such as Portchester Castle, a fantastic community centre and Wicor’s open space.

‘There are however things needing to be done – not least much-needed improvements to our shopping precinct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The only way this is going to happen after many years of Liberal representation is for someone to be elected who is part of the Conservative administration and can really get things done.

‘I am that person and I really hope my fellow residents of Portchester will put their faith in me and give me a chance to achieve what previous Portchester East councillors have failed to do.’

Dominic Martin, Labour

Labour Party candidate Dominic Martin, 22, has said that if elected, he will call on the council to declare a cost of living emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hopes that councillors from all political parties could come together ‘in the spirit of compassion to support people in this tough winter to come'.

He said: ‘The government is not doing enough for people who will be struggling to heat their home this winter, and so we must act locally.’

He added he would push for the council to take a lead to set up ‘warm spaces’ in communities across the borough, in libraries, churches, charities and even businesses.

He also wishes to improve green spaces and play areas in Portchester, setting up a digital support centre and mental health training for local community leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic said that by providing these resources ‘we can harness the strength of the Portchester community to deliver for Portchester residents’.

In light of recent actions by the government to cut taxes for the wealthy while ‘landing the debt on working people’ and ‘causing economic turmoil’

He added that ‘only by voting Labour, can you send a message to your Tory MP that enough is enough’.

Dave Wiltshire, Fareham Independent Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave was a Portchester resident for over 20 years and is married with three children, all of whom attended Portchester primary and secondary schools.

He was married in St Mary’s Church at Portchester Castle and has worked as a special constable for Hampshire Constabulary for over 12 years.

He said he has very ‘strong ties with the village of Portchester’.

‘I have been a volunteer at The Box Youth Club since it was created over three years ago. I feel that our children need a safe place to meet and socialise after school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am heavily involved with Conserving Habitats in Portchester (CHIP).

‘I have tirelessly fought behind the scenes for conservation issues around Portchester, including Cranleigh Road and now Seafield Road, where building contractors have removed an ancient hedgerow, where it seems forgiveness is easier to ask for than permission.

‘I believe we need to ensure that any new developments are situated on repurposed brownfield sites in preference to building on our green spaces and that all the right infrastructure is in place to support them.

‘I founded and ran a martial arts group based in Portchester for children and adults for over ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I believe a change needs to happen and with your support, we can all be part of that change.’

Ciaran Urry-Tuttiett, Liberal Democrats

Ciaran says he is determined not to be distracted by national turmoil created by ‘an out-of-touch government’.

He said: ‘This by-election is entirely about focusing local expertise on local issues.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciaran grew up in Portchester and lived there until his mid-20s, and said he ‘knows the local issues that residents face’.

He has pledged his commitment to tackling parking charges at Portchester Castle which has borough ‘pavement parking, traffic overload and extra costs for the church and visitors’.

He’s also targeted the current administration for ‘makeshift repairs to paving’ which is the result of ‘under-investment’ in the village shopping centre.

He added: ‘Coastal erosion, future floods, and pollution will not be solved by hoping voters overlook the lack of local environmental investment.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Portchester councillor Roger Price said: “I have no hesitation in supporting Ciaran as the Lib Dem candidate in this by-election.

‘He grew up here in Portchester and has seen it grow. He is well aware of the Conservative mistakes in Portchester which have partly destroyed our area.

‘I know he will be a most diligent councillor working for you and for the benefit of Portchester, and equally importantly dealing and helping you with your individual problems.’

Postal vote update

Advertisement Hide Ad

In light of strike action by Royal Mail planned on October 13 and 20, Fareham Borough Council is urging the electorate to return postal vote packs immediately.

Postal voters can hand deliver completed packs to the council’s civic offices until 10pm on October 20.

The civic offices are open from Monday to Friday 8.45am to 5.15pm, and there is an external post box for when the building is closed.

Alternatively, completed postal vote packs can be handed into any polling station in Portchester East on Thursday, October 20, between 7am and 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postal vote packs for those who have already registered, will be distributed on Thursday, October 6.