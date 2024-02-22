Portsmouth adopts a new policy for damp and mould in council homes after tragic death of Awaab Ishak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council has adopted a new policy for managing damp and mould to protect council tenants’ health. The policy will ensure that property inspections are complete within 14 days of an issue reported by a resident. It also stresses the importance of diagnosing the cause of the damp and guarantees that each repair is followed up within six months.

Steve Groves, the council’s head of building maintenance, said: “It is important that we act promptly to protect our tenants’ health and the government has issued various guidance alongside the ombudsman about how local authorities should manage damp and mould.”

Councillor Cal Corkery said it’s “encouraging” to see the policy come forward and pointed towards a “big change in approach over the last couple of years across the sector”. “Too many times serious issues were just dismissed as lifestyle problems, not particularly by PCC but across the sector,” he added.

Two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died in December 2020. His father. Faisal Abdullah had previously made complaints about the amount of thick black mould in the kitchen and bathroom of their home in Rochdale and requested re-housing. (Photo by: Family handout)

Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, described the policy as “absolutely crucial” not just for the housing service but for anyone who visits a council home. He then spoke about the tragic death of Awaab Ishak, a two-year-old child who died in 2020 from a severe respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in a one-bedroom flat in Rochdale.