Portsmouth allotments boosted by £35k cash windfall

SECURITY is to be bolstered at city allotment sites after £35,000 was pumped into them.

Portsmouth City Council has provided the funding, which will improve 11 sites across the island.

The cash windfall comes after allotment associations bid for funding from the council.

All the money is coming out of the council’s capital budget – the money the authority looks to invest in city services.

Councillor Linda Symes, the city’s leisure boss, said: ‘Allotments in the city are really popular with residents – for many it’s their only opportunity to have some outdoor space to indulge their passion for gardening and growing. We want to make sure these spaces are well looked after and secure so they continue to give pleasure to those who invest their time and effort in them.’