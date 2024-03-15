Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The design team behind the sports complex will be showcasing the scheme at Eastney Community Centre on March 20 between 2pm and 6pm. People will get chance to see the final designs after Portsmouth City Council (PCC) submitted a planning application.

Steve Pitt, leader of the local authority, said: "The planning application marks a significant milestone in the development of Bransbury Park leisure centre. We'd like to thank everyone who took the time to give their opinions and feedback on the plans and expect to see the application live online within the coming days."

A CGI image of what the Bransbury Park Leisure centre may look like. Portsmouth residents are invited to Eastney to see the plans. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt Picture: Sarah Standing (090320-9853)

The application sets out proposals that include a GP surgery, 25 metre swimming pool, learner swimming pool and a gym and fitness studio. Proposals were previously scaled back in November 2023, with inflationary pressures in the construction industry forcing PCC to cut costs. The previously mooted two-court sports hall was axed from the project. Last minute changes to the planning application delayed its submission.

Other parts of the proposal include a free-to-access artificial football pitch and multi-use sports court. Plans are also in place for a children’s play park, next to a slightly realigned miniature railway. Contractors Wilmott Dixon are in charge of the construction alongside PCC. Existing community facilities in the area are set to remain in place.