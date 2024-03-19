Bransbury Park leisure centre plans to be on display - how you can see them at drop in event
and live on Freeview channel 276
The design team behind the sports complex will be showcasing the scheme at Eastney Community Centre on March 20 between 2pm and 6pm where people will get chance to see the final designs, scaled back from what was originally proposed, after Portsmouth City Council submitted a planning application for the scheme.
Steve Pitt, leader of the local authority, said: "The planning application marks a significant milestone in the development of Bransbury Park leisure centre. We'd like to thank everyone who took the time to give their opinions and feedback on the plans and expect to see the application live online within the coming days."
The application sets out proposals that include a GP surgery, 25 metre swimming pool, learner swimming pool and a gym and fitness studio. Proposals were previously scaled back in November 2023, with inflationary pressures in the construction industry forcing PCC to cut costs. The previously mooted two-court sports hall was axed from the project and last minute changes to the planning application delayed its submission.
Other parts of the proposal include a free-to-access artificial football pitch and multi-use sports court and there are also plans for a children’s play park, next to a slightly realigned miniature railway. Contractors Wilmott Dixon are in charge of the construction alongside PCC and existing community facilities in the area are set to remain in place.
A previous project timeline by PCC said the project was due to be completed by January 2026. The project was was originally drawn up as a replacement for the old Eastney swimming pool and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre (WPSC).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.