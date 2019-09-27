Portsmouth care homes are set for demolition after closing 'earlier than expected'

TWO city care homes have shut ‘earlier than expected’ and will now be demolished to make way for new purpose-built facilities.

All residents of condemned Edinburgh House in Cosham and Hilsea Lodge in Gatcombe Drive have already moved to new care homes after being told last year they would be closing.

The last residents left Edinburgh House in April this year. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth City Council ruled that the homes, which between them had capacity for 65 people, were no longer in demand as more people with dementia were opting to stay at home.

Around 50 ‘extra care’ dementia homes – that will act as ‘middle ground’ between staying at home and going into a residential home – are planned for the Edinburgh House site. The £9.75m development will also include a shop, restaurant and hair salon to encourage independence.

The council’s health and wellbeing boss, Councillor Matthew Winnington, said: ‘One of the things we have had in the past is people coming into dementia care homes when it is not right for them and they deteriorate quickly.

‘And on the other end of the scale there are people saying in their homes longer than they should. Extra care offers that middle ground where they are not completely on their own but not being cared for 24 hours a day.

Hilsea Lodge closed for good this week. Picture: Matt Scott-Joynt (033814-11)

‘By offering a third pathway for dementia patients in the city it means everyone receives the level of care they need.’

It was expected that residents would have left the home by October this year – instead it was empty by the end of April as some opted to move before the closure date. Similarly residents left Hilsea Lodge earlier than planned, with the last occupant moving out on September 23.

Cllr Winnington added: ‘That was entirely led by the residents and their families moving out and finding somewhere else and being happy to do so. The staff were relocated to other council run facilities.’

Proposals for the Hilsea Lodge site have not been finalised but it is planned it will be demolished to make way for either a physical disability extra care development, supported living or social housing.

Part of the schemes will be externally funded by government grants.