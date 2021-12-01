Portsmouth City Council' s cabinet approved a £90,000 budget for improvements along Burrfields Road near Admiral Lord Nelson School and New Road near Newbridge Junior School on Tuesday.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, the cabinet member for transport, welcomed the proposals but also appealed to parents to help limit issues caused by parking at pick up and drop off times.

'These are very importantly because they are around schools but it's also about changing motorists' behaviour,' she said.

Admiral Lord Nelson School in Portsmouth. Picture: Google

'I use Burrfields Road every day to walk my dogs and some of the driver behaviour is very questionable to put it mildly.'

She added: 'But I would like to appeal to parents who park outside the schools within the wavy lines and cause potential problems left, right and centre.

'It's not just the ordinary motorist - parents need to be aware of the safety problems they are causing.'

Funding of £30,000 has been set aside for work on Burrfields Road.

A report says measures that could be introduced include installing high friction surfacing at junctions and setting back give way markings to give cyclists and pedestrians priority.

Proposals for New Road, which has a budget of £60,000, include 'tightening' its junction with New Road East by installing a traffic island and adding in extra speed reduction measures near the zebra crossing outside the school.

Final plans for the two projects have yet to be agreed.

A further £60,000 was also allocated to assess the need for visibility improvements in seven other school areas. They are:

Penhale Road (Penhale Infant School, Mary Rose Academy/The Lantern)

Orchard Road (Priory School)

Tangier Road (Portsmouth College)

Kent Road (Portsmouth High School)

Raglan Street (Ark Ayrton Primary Academy)

Portchester Road/Wymering Road (New Horizons Primary School)

Upper Arundel Street (St Edmunds Catholic School)

