Fellow Lib Dem Steve Pitt, who took over leadership of the council’s largest political group last week after Cllr Vernon-Jackson decided to step down, was unanimously voted in at the first meeting of the council since the elections.

He said ‘it meant a lot’ to win the support of councillors and praised the ‘dedication’ of his predecessor, who will continue as a member of his cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve always been open to members from across the floor and I promise to always listen to concerns wherever possible,’ he said. ‘There will inevitably be areas of disagreement, otherwise we wouldn’t be in different parties but I hope we can move forward respectfully in the knowledge that we’re all here to deliver the best possible outcomes for the people of our amazing city.’

Portsmouth City Council leader Cllr Steve Pitt and deputy leader Cllr Suzy Horton

Cllr Pitt who has been a councillor since 2016, barring a one-year absence after losing his Central Southsea seat in 2021 to the now Labour leader Charlotte Gerada, previously ran the Cellars at Eastney and was cabinet member for culture and economic development for the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his election as leader of the council, he also confirmed his cabinet for the coming year, which included Cllr Vernon-Jackson being given the transport portfolio which had been held by Lynne Stagg until she decided not to restand for election.

He said his cabinet was ‘a strong team and one that will deliver our ambitious plan’.

The full cabinet is:

Suzy Horton – deputy leader and cabinet member for education

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Winnington – health and adult social care

Kimberly Barrett – climate change

Lee Hunt – resources

Ian Holder – community safety

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Ashmore – environmental services

Gerald Vernon-Jackson – transport

Hugh Mason – planning policy

Darren Sanders – housing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad