Portsmouth City Council: Cllr Steve Pitt elected as new leader, as Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson steps down
A new leader of Portsmouth City Council has been elected, ending 15 years – across two spells – of leadership by councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson.
Fellow Lib Dem Steve Pitt, who took over leadership of the council’s largest political group last week after Cllr Vernon-Jackson decided to step down, was unanimously voted in at the first meeting of the council since the elections.
He said ‘it meant a lot’ to win the support of councillors and praised the ‘dedication’ of his predecessor, who will continue as a member of his cabinet.
‘I’ve always been open to members from across the floor and I promise to always listen to concerns wherever possible,’ he said. ‘There will inevitably be areas of disagreement, otherwise we wouldn’t be in different parties but I hope we can move forward respectfully in the knowledge that we’re all here to deliver the best possible outcomes for the people of our amazing city.’
Cllr Pitt who has been a councillor since 2016, barring a one-year absence after losing his Central Southsea seat in 2021 to the now Labour leader Charlotte Gerada, previously ran the Cellars at Eastney and was cabinet member for culture and economic development for the past year.
Following his election as leader of the council, he also confirmed his cabinet for the coming year, which included Cllr Vernon-Jackson being given the transport portfolio which had been held by Lynne Stagg until she decided not to restand for election.
He said his cabinet was ‘a strong team and one that will deliver our ambitious plan’.
The full cabinet is:
Suzy Horton – deputy leader and cabinet member for education
Matthew Winnington – health and adult social care
Kimberly Barrett – climate change
Lee Hunt – resources
Ian Holder – community safety
Dave Ashmore – environmental services
Gerald Vernon-Jackson – transport
Hugh Mason – planning policy
Darren Sanders – housing
Cllr Vernon-Jackson was first elected to the city council in 2003, becoming leader a year later and holding the role until 2014 when control of the council switched to the Conservatives. He resumed the position in 2018 when the Lib Dems regained control.