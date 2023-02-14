Portsmouth City Council issued nearly 200 parking tickets a day in first half of 2022

Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance through Freedom of Information requests show 33,462 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were handed out by Portsmouth City Council in the six months to June 2022 – equivalent to 186 each day.

This was a rise from 151 per day across the whole of 2021 – although seasonal variations and coronavirus lockdowns may have contributed.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: ‘Motorists across Britain are regularly being caught out by increased and sometimes complicated parking restrictions. We would encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefully to ensure they avoid any expensive fines.

Parking charge notices plastered on a car windscreen

‘If motorists do receive a parking fine, they have 28 days to pay it or appeal to an independent tribunal.’

The figures show Portsmouth City Council brought in £975,021 in revenue in the first half of 2022 from penalty charge notices – or £5,417 a day.

This was a rise from £4,828 a day across the whole of 2021.

And Fareham Borough Council also issued 1,307 PCNs in the same period – equivalent to seven each day. This was a rise from four per day across the whole of 2021.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, who represent councils in England and Wales, said: ‘Income raised through on-street parking charges and parking fines is spent on running parking services. Any surplus is spent on essential transport projects, including fixing the £11bn road repairs backlog, reducing congestion, tackling poor air quality and supporting local bus services.’

The RAC Foundation, a charity for motorists, said parking rules are there for a reason – but added ‘over-enthusiastic parking enforcement’ may also be playing a role in the rise across the UK.

Steve Gooding, director of the organisation, said: ‘Whichever way they turn and wherever they decide to stop, on-street and off-street, drivers are faced with the threat of parking sanctions. Between the 20,000 tickets issued by councils daily and the 30,000 dished out by private parking companies, motorists are seemingly facing a positive flurry of fines and charges – around one every two seconds.