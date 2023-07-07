Portsmouth City Council leader to help shape cultural and creative decisions as he is appointed to regional Arts Council

Cllr Steve Pitt (far right) with Kate Pickle, with Paul Jones and Claire Jefferson Jones of Splurge design at Paulsgrove Carnival. Picture: Keith Woodland (240621-121)

Portsmouth City Council leader and member for culture, leisure and economic development, Cllr Steve Pitt is one of eight local authority and cultural figures to join the regional council of the national development agency for culture and creativity.

They will play a crucial role in influencing the Arts Council’s decision making and supporting the cultural and creative landscape of the region.

Cllr Pitt previously, ran the independent music venue The Cellars at Eastney, worked as a manager in the music industry, and also as a director with Portsmouth’s only professional theatre company, New Apollo.

Area and national councils help the Arts Council ensure that public money is invested equitably and effectively across the country, and they are collectively responsible for making decisions on applications to the National Portfolio that are funded on a regular three-to-four-year cycle.

Area Council members are drawn from the creative and cultural sector and local government. They represent industry professionals, including creatives, arts administrators and creative practitioners; and elected local government members.