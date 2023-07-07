News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth City Council leader to help shape cultural and creative decisions as he is appointed to regional Arts Council

A senior Portsmouth councillor has been appointed the Arts Council’s South West Area Council.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 14:59 BST
Cllr Steve Pitt (far right) with Kate Pickle, with Paul Jones and Claire Jefferson Jones of Splurge design at Paulsgrove Carnival. Picture: Keith Woodland (240621-121)

Portsmouth City Council leader and member for culture, leisure and economic development, Cllr Steve Pitt is one of eight local authority and cultural figures to join the regional council of the national development agency for culture and creativity.

They will play a crucial role in influencing the Arts Council’s decision making and supporting the cultural and creative landscape of the region.

Cllr Pitt previously, ran the independent music venue The Cellars at Eastney, worked as a manager in the music industry, and also as a director with Portsmouth’s only professional theatre company, New Apollo.

Area and national councils help the Arts Council ensure that public money is invested equitably and effectively across the country, and they are collectively responsible for making decisions on applications to the National Portfolio that are funded on a regular three-to-four-year cycle.

Area Council members are drawn from the creative and cultural sector and local government. They represent industry professionals, including creatives, arts administrators and creative practitioners; and elected local government members.

Helen Birchenough, South West chair and National Council member, Arts Council South West, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome eight brilliant new members to the South West council team. They join us from all corners of our region, they also bring terrific breadth and depth of expertise across art forms, including performance, Mela, community arts and museums. I am excited to get our new team together for our first meeting in September and to get started.’

