Portsmouth City Council releases 'warm places' list before winter kicks in

Twenty-seven churches, libraries and community halls have agreed to take part so far while others are still being encouraged to take part.

The idea for the list came from a Labour motion passed at the July meeting of the full council in response to concerns that rising energy costs could be unaffordable for many this winter.

Trustee Rob Birznieks, lord mayor Hugh Mason, Volunteer, Paul Pritchard, Cllr Charlotte Gerada , Cllr George Fielding, Trustee Terry hall and Pam Pritchard at Havelock Community Centre, Southsea, which is one of the Warm Spaces Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘By developing a map of warm places across our city over the coming months, residents will have safe places to use when temperatures drop,’ its proposer councillor Judith Smyth said at the time, describing the work as ‘vital’.

Work to put the list, which has been published at portsmouth.gov.uk/warmspaces, together has been carried out in partnership with Hive Portsmouth with each location having confirmed people will be free to visit. The venues include city council libraries, churches, the City Museum and the Cumberland Museum among other places.

Cabinet member for economic development Steve Pitt said its existence was important with the risk of people 'sadly struggling' to cover the cost of energy bills unable to keep their homes warm.

'We hope the list will be a useful resource for the residents of Portsmouth this winter,' Catherine Ramsay, the deputy chief officer of Hive Portsmouth, said. 'We encourage more venues and groups to contact us if they would like to be added to the list so we can make sure there is a good spread of welcoming spaces across the city.'

Among the community groups taking part is Havelock Community Centre which is opening its doors to anyone over the age of 55 between 12pm and 4pm on Mondays and Fridays.

‘We know some people will be making that choice about whether they turn the heating on or sit in the shivering cold,’ centre trustee and organiser Terry Hall said. ‘Homes in Southsea are already difficult enough to heat and the cost is now making it unaffordable for many.’