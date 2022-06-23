Better bus routes could soon be unlocked in Portsmouth thanks to a planning application submitted by the city council

Portsmouth City Council unveiled its proposal for a new bus lane in the north of the city centre.

The proposals, which form part of a multi-million pound masterplan to overhaul the island’s transportation routes, will create a new two-way bus lane to the north of the Cascades Shopping Centre, dodging the congestion on the busy Marketway route.

Unicorn Road in Portsmouth where a new bus lane will be installed to help improve transport routes to the city centre.

Ultimately, city leaders hope this will be the opening chapter of the island’s public transport revolution which could boost the economy, improve the environment and bring more people into Portsmouth.

Counclllor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth’s transport boss, said: ‘This is just the start of some exciting transport improvements we have coming up in Portsmouth that will help create a cleaner, greener and better-connected city, and it's also a great opportunity to make the area greener and more pleasant for everyone.’

The new lane will be built between Unicorn Road and Cascades Approach, joining up the road leading to Cascades multi storey car park with Unicorn Road.

The entrance into Cascades car park will be moved slightly to make room for the new lane.

Improving the routes is only part of the transformation of bus travel in Portsmouth following a £54.5m funding award earlier this year.

This will see new ticketing offerings that make bus travel more accessible to all, buses earlier in the morning and later at night and the introduction of zero emission buses - a first for Portsmouth.

Walking and cycling route improvements, including new crossings for people on bicycles or on foot, and a new shared cycle and footpath on Unicorn Road, are also planned.

And a new refuge garden and shaded meeting area at St Agatha's Church, as well as ornamental plants and seating areas along Unicorn Road.

These improvements will support the wider regeneration of the City Centre North area which is bordered by Hope Street to the north, Charlotte Street to the south and Commercial Road to the east.It includes the former Tricorn and Sainsbury's sites.