Last week Cllr Hunt reluctantly agreed to refer the proposal to the governance committee before deciding whether to approve the change for a second time.

Houses being built on a construction site

‘We will have to come back again [after the governance committee meeting] unfortunately and we have to give seven days’ notice,’ he said. ‘Unfortunately it is another delay which is most regrettable.

‘I thought the urgency of getting people’s planning decisions made outweighed any harm caused.

‘I’m not riding roughshod over it, I looked at it very carefully but I’ll make the decision again.’

The next scheduled meeting of the governance committee had been November 23 but its members have agreed to meet next Thursday (October 27) to assess the change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A final decision will then be made by Cllr Hunt, based on the committee's advice.