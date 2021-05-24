Portsmouth City Council is offering grants of up to £16,000 from the £3.2m clean air fund to owners of vehicles that will need to pay when travelling within the zone, which is set to be installed in November.

This government funding will help to upgrade or retrofit any non-compliant taxis, private hire vehicles, buses, coaches and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) that would have to pay to enter the zone that will cover the south west of the city. Private cars will not be affected by the zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers of non-compliant vehicles that will be affected by the new clean air zone can apply for grants to upgrade or retrofit their vehicles

Councillor Dave Ashmore, the city’s community safety and environment boss, said: ‘It's really important to make the air we breathe cleaner in Portsmouth, and we also recognise how important it is to support impacted businesses. Although a clean air zone (CAZ) isn't our preferred approach to improve air quality, the government have told us that this must go ahead this year.

‘We're pleased to offer drivers and business owners of vehicles that will be charged to travel in the Portsmouth CAZ the opportunity to apply for grants. This money will go towards upgrading or retrofitting older vehicles, so drivers and operators won't be charged to drive through the CAZ. This will help make vehicles less polluting and improve air quality, not just in Portsmouth but also on the Isle of Wight. To find out more, contact a member of our friendly team for help applying for a grant.’

SEE ALSO: Backlash over plans to remove two busy city roads from clean air zone

As reported, any diesel vehicles that don’t meet euro 6 emissions standards or petrol vehicles that don’t meet euro 4 emissions standards will be charged in the zone.

The proposed clean air zone for Portsmouth that will operate from November this year. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Non-compliant HGVs, buses and coaches will pay £50 per day to travel through the zone and taxis and private hire vehicles will pay £10 per day.

Under the clean air fund HGV drivers are eligible for up to £16,000 of funding, whereas taxi and private hire vehicle drivers can access up to £1,500.

To find out more about the grant or to apply visit portsmouth.gov.uk/cleanairzone.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron