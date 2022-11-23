Portsmouth Council sells block to developer - but won't insist on affordable housing condition

‘Despite our planning policies, [developers] use a loophole in national policy [to not provide affordable housing] and in most instances, where land is privately-owned, there’s very little that the council can do,’ he said, saying there was a ‘desperate need’ in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This instance clearly is different because the council owns this land and can do something about it.’

How PVD1's Middle Street development could look

Anne Cains, the council’s head of acquisition and disposal, said any condition of the sale would be ‘unenforceable’ and that such conditions would need to be approved through its planning powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in August the planning inspectorate turned down the scheme as no agreement had been reached on measures to mitigate the ‘likely significant adverse effects’ it would have on the ‘integrity’ of protected environmental sites around the city.

No new application has been submitted for the site but the council’s leader said he supported proposals to build flats on the site rather than any potential student development, despite the lack of any affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have been talking to them [PVD1 Ltd] for a long time, given we own the freehold and they are the leaseholders,’ councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said last week. ‘I’m pleased it’s not for students and instead is aimed at normal residential housing which is an area which is not well served by the market.

‘Income from the buildings is very minimal so purely looking at it financially, this is the right thing to do.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approving the sale of its Middle Street properties on Tuesday (November 22), the cabinet said that, due to the need for an application to go through the planning system, the council could pursue the matter through other means.

‘Cllr Corkery has asked us to put the cart before the horses and wants us to tie the hands of the developer before we even get into a planning process,’ cabinet member for planning policy, and a former planning committee chairman, Lee Hunt said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If we do that there’s a risk of devaluing the land and getting less bang for your buck and we could end up with even less housing.’

The council’s Middle Street property was let out in the aftermath of the Second World War on long leaseholds at now nominal rents for industrial use, with a minimum of 33 years remaining on each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of these leaseholds, the council said, have already been sold to the developer and generate an income of less than £300 a year.

Following the approval of the cabinet, council officers will now negotiate the final terms of their sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the meeting, Cllr Corkery said he was ‘disappointed’ by the cabinet’s decision not to support his suggestion.