Portsmouth issues a rallying cry for people to train as social workers   

CARING people who could play a role in helping the city’s most vulnerable people are being called to become social workers.

Portsmouth City Council issued the call to arms as part of yesterday’s World Social Work Day.

The authority employs a team of adult and children’s care social workers who work tirelessly to help the island’s most at-need residents.

Kerry Bailey has been one of the council’s social workers for 16 years and said: ‘It's a tough job, but also one of the most rewarding. When we've successfully matched a foster carer to a child in our care, it makes the hard work all worthwhile.’

Councillor Matthew Winnington, the council’s social care boss, said 'Social work has the potential to heal communities; it is vital work and we're always looking for driven individuals with a desire to help others.

‘My sister is a social worker and has always found it to be fulfilling and meaningful work, so I would urge anyone considering social work to find out more and get in touch with us today.’

For details, email recruitment@portsmouthcc.gov.uk