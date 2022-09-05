Portsmouth Labour councillor Asghar Shah is named one of the most inspirational people in the country
A NEWLY-ELECTED city councillor has been named as one of the 50 most inspirational people in the country by the Independent.
Asghar Shah, the Cosham ward Labour councillor, was recognised for his efforts in setting up and running the Peace Centre foodbank since 2017 and named on the national newspaper's 2022 'Happy List'.
His nominee said Cllr Shah 'gives so much of himself to his community and was essential to many vulnerable people during the pandemic' by helping people across Portsmouth and Havant.
Since founding the food bank, he has helped hundreds of people and recruited a team of volunteers who deliver food parcels to anyone who is unable to collect them.
The organisation is funded through public donations and support from supermarkets and is supporting 35 vulnerable families a week as well as those who are homeless.
After being named on the list, he said the foodbank would not have been able to operate without this support.
'I am very honoured and delighted to have been chosen for this award and would like to give credit to my dedicated team of volunteers who help make the food bank possible,' he said.
At an event in Portsmouth in November, Mr Shah said there was a great need in the city.
He said then: ‘Since March, we have served 980 families. We went down to about 15 families a week, but now it’s gone up to 30 families.
‘We are very concerned because the number of families who are vulnerable is increasing. After this event we will be talking to different organisations to get help and support from them. Financial support is the backbone we need.’