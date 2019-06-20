Portsmouth Labour Party member is suspended and investigated over antisemitic Facebook posts

A HOLOCAUST-DENYING Labour Party member from Portsmouth has been suspended as part of an investigation into a string of antisemitic Facebook posts.

It is understood Robert Broad, who is believed to live in Somers Town, is pending disciplinary action from Labour amid a national party probe into messages posted to his Facebook page.

Screenshots seen by The News, which have also been shared by a Twitter account run by Jewish ex-Labour volunteers, @GnasherJew, include Holocaust denial and references to ‘international banksters’ and the Rothschild family.

One shared by Broad in September, 2018 is headlined ‘Do I believe 6,000,000 Jews were gassed and cremated? LOL NO!’ and goes on to call the Second World War genocide ‘complete rubbish’.

Another, from January, 2019 brands the systematic killings a vehicle ‘used by the Allies to demonise Germany and prove that their war effort was necessary’.

The posts, among a catalogue of others, have been reported to the chairwoman of Portsmouth Labour, Amanda Martin, and escalated to the party’s national office.

Another of Robert Broad's Facebook posts

She has condemned the behaviour and said it is the first case of antisemitism she has had to flag up since starting her role in October.

‘We are aware of the posts and it is being dealt with,' she told The News.

‘It is abhorrent and it is something we don’t want in our own party.

‘I don’t think there's a place for it at all.’

The incident comes after a former organiser for Labour group Momentum Portsmouth was called out in the Sunday Times in April, 2018 in an investigation into online left-wing antisemitism.

He called the party’s former leader Tony Blair ‘Jewish to the core' and said he was ‘protected’ by the Rothschild family, who he claimed ‘control all the money in the world.’

Asked about the investigation into Broad, a Jeremy Corbyn supporter, a Labour Party spokeswoman said: ‘The Labour Party takes all complaints of antisemitism extremely seriously and we are committed to challenging and campaigning against it in all its forms.

‘All complaints about antisemitism are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.’

The News has attempted to make contact with Robert Broad on numerous occasions, but received no comment.