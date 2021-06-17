Today, Portsmouth’s new Clean Air Zone has been added to the national database checker – allowing drivers to check if their vehicle will comply with new regulations.

The zone, located in the south west of Portsea Island, will charge heavy goods vehicles, coaches, buses, taxis and private hire vehicles of a certain age to enter.

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is being introduced by Portsmouth City Council in November, to bring air pollution in the area down to 'compliant levels’.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for community safety and environment, said: ‘Everyone should be able to breathe cleaner air and we are committed to making this happen in Portsmouth.

‘Even though a Clean Air Zone is not our preferred solution to improve air quality, it's important that we provide people with as much information as possible.

‘You'll now be able to check whether your vehicle will be charged by entering your vehicle registration number online.

‘If you're liable to pay a charge, get in contact with us about the funding that is available to help you upgrade or retrofit your vehicle.’

Drivers of private cars, motorcycles and vans won't be charged to drive in the Portsmouth Clean Air Zone, but could be charged in other zones across the UK.

But non-compliant vehicles will have to pay a daily charge for traveling in the zone. This will be £10 a day for non-compliant taxis and private hire vehicles, and £50 a day for non-compliant HGVs, buses and coaches.

Anyone who finds out that their vehicle would be liable for charges through the tool may be able to access funding to help them retrofit or upgrade their vehicles to cleaner, greener ones.

Businesses that own or manage two or more UK registered vehicles will be able create an account to manage all affected vehicles.

They can upload a spreadsheet of details and pay for multiple vehicles, if necessary.

When Portsmouth's Clean Air Zone launches in November, drivers of non-compliant vehicles will also be able to pay their Clean Air Zone charges through the vehicle checker.

