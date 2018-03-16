Portsmouth MP flies back from UN HQ after Salisbury nerve attack

ALLIES from the United Nations are ‘absolutely behind the UK’ in its condemnation of Russia’s ‘appalling’ nerve agent attack in Britain, an MP has said.

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, has this morning returned to the Britain following two days debating at the UN’s headquarters in New York.

Ms Mordaunt, who is the government’s international development secretary, said the world had been ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by the attempted murder of Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury last week.

It is believed the pair were attacked using a military-grade nerve agent, which the British government said could only have come from Russia.

Speaking to The News just moments after flying back into the UK, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘There has been huge support for the UK, including the members of the security council.

‘The attack was not only an appalling attempted murder but the method showed a complete and grotesque lack of concern about other people who might be affected.

‘It is the first time a nerve agent has been used in Europe since the Second World War.

‘I feel sad for the people of Russia that their leaders care so little about human life.’

Tensions between the West and Moscow remain high, after prime minister Theresa May booted out Russian diplomats from the UK.

Sources closes to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, say he is considering his next steps claiming it is likely British diplomats will be expelled from the country.

Britain has already been given the support of the US, Germany and France, who have all endorsed intelligence findings which point the attempted assassination at Russia – something which Moscow denies.

Ms Mordaunt added: ‘Moscow won’t be under any illusions how this attack would have been received.

‘It is good to have such strong support from our allies and I think a lot of people are genuinely shocked at what Russia has done.

‘The reaction by the UN and our allies will send a powerful message about what the UN stands for. It’s there for occasions like this and it was just good to hear that people were standing on the right side with us.’