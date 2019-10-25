Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt wants your views as general election looms

AN MP is asking people to give her their views at a drop-in session.

Portsmouth North's Penny Mordaunt, former defence secretary, will be at the Mountbatten Centre in Stamshaw from 12pm-2pm on Saturday, October 26.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘I'm always keen to listen to residents to find out what their views are in order to help shape my manifesto.

‘My team and I knock on countless doors throughout the year and meet hundreds of people at various events, but a public engagement drop-in event like this means that people can specifically raise their views, concerns and hopes, especially about their local area to inform my election manifesto in a relaxed environment.’

Views given will help form her political manifesto.

It comes as a possible general election could take place in December.

Ms Mordaunt added: ‘This is an opportunity to also talk about local issues that might need government intervention or legislation and how these things can affect peoples day-to-day lives.

‘Issues that come up regularly include environmental issues, accessibility for disabled people, equality rights and issues through to transport infrastructure and education standards as well as schools that are fit-for-purpose.’