News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan hosts pop-up event on crime and safer streets this weekend

Stephen Morgan s inviting constituents to attend the second of a series of pop-up events to share views and ideas on local and national concerns relating to safety on the streets.
By Simon Carter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:32 BST
Stephen Morgan MPStephen Morgan MP
Stephen Morgan MP

It follows the Portsmouth South MP’s first pop-up event on protecting the environment, where constituents shared their views on what actions he could continue to take to protect the city from climate change.

The events form part of Mr Morgan’s Big Conversation, a listening campaign providing constituents with an opportunity to have their say on the issues that matter to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The next event will take place this Saturday from 11am-2pm in Bransbury Park, Milton.

No booking is required, and constituents are invited to drop in at any time. A gazebo will be staffed by team members and volunteers with a range of interactive activities.

Most Popular

During the event, attendees will be invited to share their views on what Mr Morgan should be prioritising in Westminster, including: Violence against women and girls; Violent crime; Drug use; Anti-social behaviour; Fraud; Burglary; Shoplifting.

Mr Morgan said: “Communities in Portsmouth have become less safe under this Government’s watch, with neighborhood policing hollowed out, anti-social behaviour on the rise, and perpetrators of violence against women going unpunished.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We can work together to make Portsmouth’s streets safer. That's why I want to hear directly from local people their local and national crime and safety concerns.

“I encourage constituents to attend this Big Conversation pop-up event to share their thoughts on what I should be prioritising as their local MP.”

Constituents unable to attend the event ca fill out an online survey at www.stephenmorgan.org.uk/bigconversation

Related topics:Stephen MorganPortsmouthViolent