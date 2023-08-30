Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan hosts pop-up event on crime and safer streets this weekend

Stephen Morgan MP

It follows the Portsmouth South MP’s first pop-up event on protecting the environment, where constituents shared their views on what actions he could continue to take to protect the city from climate change.

The events form part of Mr Morgan’s Big Conversation, a listening campaign providing constituents with an opportunity to have their say on the issues that matter to them.

The next event will take place this Saturday from 11am-2pm in Bransbury Park, Milton.

No booking is required, and constituents are invited to drop in at any time. A gazebo will be staffed by team members and volunteers with a range of interactive activities.

During the event, attendees will be invited to share their views on what Mr Morgan should be prioritising in Westminster, including: Violence against women and girls; Violent crime; Drug use; Anti-social behaviour; Fraud; Burglary; Shoplifting.

Mr Morgan said: “Communities in Portsmouth have become less safe under this Government’s watch, with neighborhood policing hollowed out, anti-social behaviour on the rise, and perpetrators of violence against women going unpunished.

“We can work together to make Portsmouth’s streets safer. That's why I want to hear directly from local people their local and national crime and safety concerns.

“I encourage constituents to attend this Big Conversation pop-up event to share their thoughts on what I should be prioritising as their local MP.”