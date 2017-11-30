Portsmouth MP urges top tech firms not to ‘short-change’ the disabled

INTERNATIONAL development secretary Penny Mordaunt has urged the globe’s top tech firms to do more to help disabled people in some of the world’s poorest nations.

Ms Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, appealed to global leaders and technology giants to break down barriers preventing the disabled from reaching their full potential.

Penny Mordaunt

In her maiden speech since joining Theresa May’s cabinet, Ms Mordaunt said charities, global leaders and tech groups needed to work together ahead of the Global Disability Summit in London, in July.

Speaking at Microsoft’s UK London head office she said: ‘For too long many people living with disabilities in the world’s poorest countries have not been able to fulfil their potential due to stigma or a lack of practical support. They are, for example, missing out on school and the chance to work.

‘Discrimination is unacceptable in today’s society. I want us all to act now and break down the barriers people with all disabilities face in their everyday lives.’