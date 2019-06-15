Portsmouth MP warns veterans could miss out when BBC axe free TV licences for over-75s

DEFENCE secretary Penny Mordaunt has warned veterans could miss out when the BBC axes free TV licences for over-75s.

In a letter to culture secretary Jeremy Wright, Ms Mordaunt and defence minister Tobias Ellwood suggest reminding BBC director general Tony Hall of the 'sacrifices made by many of our more senior citizens in the defence of this country'.

‘Only last week, through poignant commemorations and an outporing of public support for our veterans, we remembered those who took part in D-Day 75 years ago.

‘Indeed the BBC was heavily involved in the production of those events.

‘It would be rather ironic if, in future, that very same community were unable to watch such tributes to their sacrifice and service.’

The pair’s letter said there are 1.1 million veterans aged over 75.

Mr Wright has said the BBC must ‘do more’ for older people and that he was ‘very disappointed’ at the decision, which comes into effect in June 2020.

Means tested licences will be available for those over 75. It will cost £500m from 2021/22 - saving the corporation around £500m.

A colour TV licence costs £154.50.