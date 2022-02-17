Portsmouth MPs welcome 'hugely important' £92m masterplan for city's port

The £92m strategy for the city council-owned port sets out a raft of measures to 'secure its future' and meet changing demands in the cruise and cargo industries.

Estimates have put the potential economic benefit of the work at more than £800m and shown the work could create thousands of new jobs in the city.

From left, Caroline Dinenage MP, Penny Mordaunt MP, Port director Mike Sellers, leader of Portsmouth City Council Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Stephen Morgan MP. Portsmouth Port masterplan launch event, Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 160222-23)

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt said it would 'help the UK's trade and travel sectors thrive' and was 'hugely important' for the city.

'This really is transformational,' she said. 'There are real opportunities for us, particularly post-Brexit and this masterplan sets out how the port can take advantage of them.

'Work is already underway to construct a brand new terminal extension, which has been made possible by a successful Levelling Up funding bid. This terminal transformation will provide showcase facilities and attract new customers to the city.'

She said the port was also bidding for funding for an upgraded border control post which would allow it to handle live animal exports.

Portsmouth International Port Image credit: Martin Davies/Portico

The masterplan also outlines major work to extend berths and deepen the water to be able to accommodate 300-metre cruise ships and reveals plans for a new satellite site outside the city for lorry drivers to reduce congestion coming into the city.

'The port also believes in being an environmental pioneer,' Ms Mordaunt added. 'These aren’t hollow platitudes either.

'Supported by experts in their field, the port has become a living laboratory for testing the latest environmental prototypes. It is determined to be net zero by 2030 and the UK’s first emission-free port by 2050.'

The strategy also sets out measures to increase shore power provision to accommodate hybrid ships and the potential for a fully-electric ferry service operating to and from the Isle of Wight.

Brittany Ferries will begin operating its LNG-powered Salamanca from the port this spring.

Speaking at the launch event, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said the strategy 'delivers huge opportunity' and 'presents a picture of optimism for the industry, Portsmouth and our great country'.

He said: 'Portsmouth port’s success is our city’s success, so I am delighted to learn how it will continue to create thousands of jobs, supporting our local economy and our national prosperity for many more years to come.

'I am proud that the port is putting environmental ambitions at the centre of its plans, working with partners who share these values, as we have a moral obligation to future generations to do so.

'I’ve been relentlessly lobbying ministers to get the support our port needs, but government has continued to short-change our city. I will continue to speak up for the port to secure the investment it deserves.

'The delivery of these plans is now essential to ensure Portsmouth International Port remains one of the prize assets of our city and the country that we can all be proud of. I look forward to continuing to support these efforts to ensure it happens.'

Maritime minister Robert Courts has also welcomed the publication of the masterplan. He said it would 'accelerate' his vision of increasing the number of highly-skilled, green maritime jobs in the sector.

