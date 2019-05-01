Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt announced as new Defence Secretary after Gavin Williamson sacked 

PORTSMOUTH North MP Penny Mordaunt has been announced as the new Defence Secretary after Gavin Williamson was sacked for the Huawei leak.

Ms Mordaunt was formerly the International Development Secretary but has taken up a new role after Theresa May asked Gavin Williamson to leave following an investigation into the leak of information from a National Security Council meeting about Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s 5G network.

In her letter to Mr Williamson, Prime Minister Theresa May said: ‘Thank you for your time this evening. We discussed the investigation into the unauthorised disclosure of information from the National Security Council meeting on April 23.

‘This is an extremely serious matter, and a deeply disappointing one. It is vital for the operation of good government and for the UK's national interest in some of the most sensitive and important areas that the members of the NSC - from our Armed Forces, our Security and Intelligence Agencies, and the most senior level of Government - are able to have frank and detailed discussions in full confidence that the advice and analysis provided is not discussed or divulged beyond that trusted environment.

[...]

In our meeting this evening, I put to you the latest information from the investigation, which provides compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure.

‘No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified.’