Parking zone

Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for transport, councillor Lynne Stagg, will be asked to approve the increase of the Alverstone Road zone next week.

Under the proposals, Apsley Road, Carisbrooke Road, Claydon Avenue, Frogmore Road, Maylands Avenue, Priory Crescent, Ruskin Road and Specks Lane will all become permit-only.

Waiting limits would also be reduced in a bid to 'address misunderstandings' about the rules for parking in the area on Portsmouth FC match days.

A consultation was held earlier this year in which the extension was supported by a majority of residents.

'Years ago parking was ok,' one person living in Apsley Road said. 'Since then, of course, we have more HMO properties in the area and with the spread of parking zones in adjacent areas, that has pushed the problem into our roads.

'More often or not, I am unable to park anywhere near Apsley Road after 6pm due to the high volume of commercial vehicles who use this road to avoid paying permits for their own roads.

'Hopefully this will also mean football visitors do not take our spaces either.'