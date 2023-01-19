MP Stephen Morgan said the government ‘simply doesn’t care’ about the city after leaving the city centre-focused project out of its £2.1bn allocation of grants announced on Thursday.

The bid, which was submitted last summer, sought funding for the ‘transformation’ of the city centre, including the Guildhall, and an overhaul of transport links

An artist's impression of what the junction between Charlotte Street and Commercial Road could look like under regeneration plans. This is part of a bigger plan for the city centre which the levelling up fund bid was to help fund Picture released by Portsmouth City Council July 27, 2022

The government said its funding would ‘breathe new life’ into ‘overlooked’ communities across the country.

But Mr Morgan said the decision not to fund the Portsmouth project showed the government was 'neglecting' the city.

'Investment in our city centre would have revitalised Portsmouth and I know from speaking with residents and local businesses that there was great hope that the government would back our bid, especially after cutting so many services in the city over the years,' he said. 'It is therefore deeply disappointing to find out that the government has again overlooked Portsmouth, proving once and for all that ‘levelling up’ has never been anything more than a slogan. Ministers simply don’t care about our city’s communities.'

He said the failure to support the project would add further delays to the regeneration of the city centre, a proposal first announced almost 20 years ago.

‘Portsmouth has the ideas to progress but it’s time it has the political will from government and council to do something about it,’ he added. ‘I will continue to do what I can to make sure our city centre is a place to be proud of once again.’

The government said there would be another round of funding ‘providing more opportunity’ for other parts of the country to secure financial support.

Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for economic development, councillor Steve Pitt said the funding rejection was 'bitterly disappointing'.

‘Yet again we see the government ignore the south of the city,' he said. ‘While funding for the north of the city was welcome, it has failed to support a significant regeneration project - the type the fund is designed for - in the south.’

He criticised the constituency-based requirement for bids, saying this did not allow for a wider city-wide focus to be put forward.