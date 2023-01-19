Portsmouth politicians hit out as city is overlooked for government levelling up cash
THE decision to overlook a £40m levelling up funding bid for Portsmouth city centre has been described as ‘bitterly disappointing’ by political leaders.
MP Stephen Morgan said the government ‘simply doesn’t care’ about the city after leaving the city centre-focused project out of its £2.1bn allocation of grants announced on Thursday.
The bid, which was submitted last summer, sought funding for the ‘transformation’ of the city centre, including the Guildhall, and an overhaul of transport links
Last year, the north of the city was awarded £20m in the first round of funding for the upgrade of the terminal at the port and Hilsea Lido.
The government said its funding would ‘breathe new life’ into ‘overlooked’ communities across the country.
But Mr Morgan said the decision not to fund the Portsmouth project showed the government was 'neglecting' the city.
'Investment in our city centre would have revitalised Portsmouth and I know from speaking with residents and local businesses that there was great hope that the government would back our bid, especially after cutting so many services in the city over the years,' he said. 'It is therefore deeply disappointing to find out that the government has again overlooked Portsmouth, proving once and for all that ‘levelling up’ has never been anything more than a slogan. Ministers simply don’t care about our city’s communities.'
He said the failure to support the project would add further delays to the regeneration of the city centre, a proposal first announced almost 20 years ago.
‘Portsmouth has the ideas to progress but it’s time it has the political will from government and council to do something about it,’ he added. ‘I will continue to do what I can to make sure our city centre is a place to be proud of once again.’
The government said there would be another round of funding ‘providing more opportunity’ for other parts of the country to secure financial support.
Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for economic development, councillor Steve Pitt said the funding rejection was 'bitterly disappointing'.
‘Yet again we see the government ignore the south of the city,' he said. ‘While funding for the north of the city was welcome, it has failed to support a significant regeneration project - the type the fund is designed for - in the south.’
He criticised the constituency-based requirement for bids, saying this did not allow for a wider city-wide focus to be put forward.
‘The regeneration of the city centre is badly needed,’ he added. ‘While the decision by the government not to provide any funding is bitterly disappointing, we will continue to pursue it as a council and we will now have to figure out alternative funding arrangements.’