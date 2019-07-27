Portsmouth ramps up fight against litterbugs ruining city's coast and Common

CAMPAIGNERS fighting to rid the area of litter have teamed up with a council to urge visitors not to dump rubbish in local beauty spots.

Plastic Free Portsmouth has joined forces with Portsmouth City Council in a bid to reduce the amount of trash left at Southsea Common and on the seafront.

The group has produced posters reminding people to either bin their trash or take it home, with the slogan 'Proud of Portsmouth'.

The council has paid for 120 posters to be printed. They will go on display across the city.

Residents are now urged to join the campaign by downloading the posters at: plasticfreeportsmouth.wordpress.com

Southsea resident Clare Seek, of Plastic Free Portsmouth, said the effort was about reminding people to use bins - or take their litter home with them.

‘Last year it cost more than £22,000 of our city's money to clear up the Common alone. It would be great if that could be spent elsewhere,’ she added.

Councillor Steve Pitt, deputy leader of the council, said he was ‘happy to help spread the word’ and said: ‘Plastic Free Portsmouth is doing a great job of reminding us all that we need to look after our city by not leaving litter behind.

‘As well as being unsightly, it can damage the environment and hurt wildlife. And of course, it costs public money when we have to clear it up.’

The anti-litter fight also involves Just One Ocean, Portsmouth Music Hub, local businesses and artists and Southsea Beachwatch.