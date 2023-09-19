Portsmouth residents to have say on electric vehicle parking and charging around the city

A Tesla electric car being charged

Portsmouth City Council has launched parking strategy and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure strategy consultations to seek feedback on a series of proposals.

The strategy will include a review of parking in the city centre and district centres and encourage sustainable and alternative travel for some journeys where possible. It's reco gnised that this will mean some people will leave their cars at home more often and will need access to parking spaces nearby. The local authority hopes this will have the effect of improving people's environment and quality of life, as well as helping regeneration in the city.

The EV infrastructure strategy aims to improve charging infrastructure for people living in, visiting, and working in the city. It will also look at expanding the council's off-street electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as helping the council vehicle fleet convert to EVs.

There are currently about 100 charging points in residential areas, with hundreds more potential sites being assessed. There are also publicly accessible charging points in Gunwharf, Ocean Retail Park and the park and ride among others.

Cabinet member for transport Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: "I know that the issue of parking is important for everyone in Portsmouth, so it's vital that we develop a strategy that works for everyone wherever we can, and the best way to do that is to seek feedback from a wide variety of residents, businesses and visitors to our city.

”In a similar way, more people are choosing electric vehicles, so we want to support this shift to encourage greener, cleaner and more connected journeys in Portsmouth. I encourage everyone to have their say on these surveys to help shape the future of parking and electric vehicles in Portsmouth."

Earlier in the year, the council received a £3.6m grant from the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI).

The results of the consultation are expected to be put before a transport decision meeting day later in the year.

Everyone can have their say online until October 29 by visiting travel.portsmouth.gov.uk.

People can also visit an event to discuss their views and take part, the first three of which are:

North End Library, Wednesday September 27, 2pm-6pm

Cosham Library, Wednesday, October 4, 11am-5pm