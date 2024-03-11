Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The North Portsea Coastal Defence works - including a bird island

The North Portsea Coastal Scheme team returned to their Eastern Road base today (Monday, March 11) for the final construction year of the project to carry out some early landscaping ahead of the work to continue sea wall construction from April 1.

This construction year will see:

The completion of the last 200m (approx.) of sea defence wall between the Langstone Harbour viewing car park to Tangiers Road.

Raising of the remaining areas along the wall to ensure a 1.2m height when walking along the wall.

Landscaping, wildflower seeding and planting of more trees - more than 200 new trees will have been planted in this phase when it is completed in 2024.

Completion of all planned seating areas with benches, tables and way finders and returning the Langstone Harbour viewing car park back to its use as a car park.

Increasing the area of foreshore habitat between the new sea wall and Cockleshell Island by moving the wall further inland.

Portsmouth City Council leader, councillor Steve Pitt said: "The North Portsea Coastal Scheme continues to be at the forefront of environmental enhancements, with a highlight being the construction of an island near Eastern Road to ensure that overwintering birds can roost undisturbed.

"We look forward to the final touches being complete in what has been a significant enhancement project for this area, both in terms of flood defences and beautification of the area for recreational use."