Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan calls for 16 and 17-year-olds to be given the vote

Sixteen year and 17 year olds living in Wales and Scotland can vote in local government elections, yet their counterparts in England and Northern Ireland are denied this right.

They are also unable to vote in UK General Elections.

But the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales join Argentina, Austria, Cuba, Ecuador, Guernsey, Indonesia, Isle of Man, Jersey, Malta and Nicaragua in permitting votes at 16.

Earlier this month the British Youth Council and The Body Shop UK & Ireland published a new report outlining their vision for empowering all young people across the UK and lowering the voting age. Mr Morgan spoke at the event in support of their efforts.

Their key recommendations focus on building the confidence of young people in the voting system, and making our democratic system more inclusive and accessible for young voters.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Young people aged 16 and 17 in England can be taxpayers, workers, renters, carers and can join the army. But they can’t vote.

‘In my job, I meet so many young people who are so engaged in our political system and passionate about changing the world for the better, but until things change they will remain at a democratic disadvantage.