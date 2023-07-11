The popular ‘Pint with your MP’ sessions, which take place in a variety of pubs, are an opportunity for Portsmouth South constituents to have an informal conversation with Mr Morgan on a range of pressing issues, including healthcare, the environment, and the cost of living crisis.

Attendees are able to take this opportunity to directly voice concerns on both local and national issues, or alternatively, just to say ‘hello’ and enjoy a pint.

The coming session at the Newcome Road, Fratton, pub reinforces Stephen Morgan MP’s enthusiasm to hold in-person discussions with his constituents. A Pint with your MP ensures that local issues can be quickly addressed and the concerns and opinions of people in Portsmouth can be fully represented at Westminster.

Stephen Morgan MP Photos by Alex Shute

Mr Morgan, said: ‘My Pint with your MP sessions are a great way for local people to share views and issues with me to take back to Westminster – whilst supporting a local business.

‘As Portsmouth’s voice in parliament, it’s really important to be out and about and speaking with people to ensure that everyone’s views are heard, not just the loudest ones or those who have better access to technology.

‘I look forward to chatting with constituents on Sunday and warmly encourage local people to come and share their thoughts and views.’

