Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan to hold online meeting about planned closure of rail ticket offices
He is inviting people to attend an online meeting on Thursday, August 10 at 4pm. Any Portsmouth South constituent can attend, and should inform the constituency office if they would like to do so by emailing [email protected].
Earlier this month it was confirmed that the government plans to shut down almost all remaining ticket offices in England. This includes all stations in Mr Morgan’s constituency – Portsmouth and Southsea, Fratton, and Portsmouth Harbour.
Along with fears surrounding the lack of digital ticket alternatives, reduction in ticket types and accessibility issues, there have been major worries that the rushed consultation process does not properly consider the voices of passengers who may struggle with digital tickets, or railway staff who may be affected.
Mr Morgan MP, said: “The short length of this consultation shows the lack of consideration from the government of the impact of this decision on the public.
“Rather than genuinely consider any alternative perspectives or feedback, the consultation appears to be merely a rubber stamp to conceal a predetermined decision.
“That’s why I am hosting an online meeting to allow constituents to voice their concerns and enable me to continue to represent their views in Parliament.”
Louise Haigh MP, Shadow Transport Secretary added: “Railroading this botched plan through in just 21 days, without consideration for staff and disabled passengers, only risks exacerbating the managed decline of the rail network. Ministers should stop dodging accountability, halt this sham consultation, and come clean on the damage these closures will do.”