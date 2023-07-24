News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan to hold online meeting about planned closure of rail ticket offices

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan wants to hear the concerns of constituents who will be affected by the government’s proposed rail ticket office closures.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST
Fratton Railway station. Picture: Habibur RahmanFratton Railway station. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Fratton Railway station. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He is inviting people to attend an online meeting on Thursday, August 10 at 4pm. Any Portsmouth South constituent can attend, and should inform the constituency office if they would like to do so by emailing [email protected].

Earlier this month it was confirmed that the government plans to shut down almost all remaining ticket offices in England. This includes all stations in Mr Morgan’s constituency – Portsmouth and Southsea, Fratton, and Portsmouth Harbour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Along with fears surrounding the lack of digital ticket alternatives, reduction in ticket types and accessibility issues, there have been major worries that the rushed consultation process does not properly consider the voices of passengers who may struggle with digital tickets, or railway staff who may be affected.

Mr Morgan MP, said: “The short length of this consultation shows the lack of consideration from the government of the impact of this decision on the public.

Most Popular

“Rather than genuinely consider any alternative perspectives or feedback, the consultation appears to be merely a rubber stamp to conceal a predetermined decision.

“That’s why I am hosting an online meeting to allow constituents to voice their concerns and enable me to continue to represent their views in Parliament.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Louise Haigh MP, Shadow Transport Secretary added: “Railroading this botched plan through in just 21 days, without consideration for staff and disabled passengers, only risks exacerbating the managed decline of the rail network. Ministers should stop dodging accountability, halt this sham consultation, and come clean on the damage these closures will do.”

Related topics:Stephen MorganSouthseaPortsmouth HarbourEnglandParliament