Portsmouth student block to get new cladding after Grenfell safety concerns

Unite Students has applied to the city council for planning permission for the work to the Rosalind Franklin Halls after a fire safety assessment found ‘a number of failings’ that did not meet building regulations.

‘The proposed re-cladding of the building will allow for the improvement of fire safety measures to the façade of Rosalind Franklin Halls, as well as maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the site,’ a statement with its application says.

The Rosalind Franklin Halls in Portsmouth city centre

The three-block building in White Swan Road, built in 2002, ranges from eight to 12 storeys and houses 710 bedrooms for University of Portsmouth students.

But the lack of fire stopping, ‘inconsistent construction quality,’ and the type of insulation identified in a review means it no longer complies with updated building regulations, nor the Fire Safety Act since changes were brought in after the Grenfell fire.

The application, which the council has set a deadline of August 17 for deciding, proposes replacing the cladding, terracotta tiles and façade.

A letter by Matthew Roe, a director of ROK Planning which was commissioned to oversee the application, says the work would ‘maintain a safe, attractive, durable and well-managed built environment’.

‘The purpose of the proposed re-cladding of the building is to upgrade the building so that it meets current fire safety regulations,’ he said. ‘The proposed re-cladding will allow for the improvement of fire safety measures to the external façade of the building to eliminate the risk of fire spread.

‘In accordance with the Fire Safety Act, it is proposed to carry out fire safety remedial work to the existing façade in order to remove hazardous material from the building and replace with new.

‘It is considered that by providing remediation, the fire safety of the development is being made significantly better.’

He added that it would also address condensation and mould issues and increase the building’s energy efficiency.

