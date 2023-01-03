Portsmouth aerial picture.

Portsmouth City Council released a survey last year asking residents about their concerns surrounding climate change in the city.

84 per cent of residents were shown to be concerned about climate change in Portsmouth, while the survey brought to light that 82 per cent feel that climate change is affecting the city. 34 per cent stated that climate change was affecting Portsmouth ‘a great deal’.

According to the survey, residents believe the council should focus more on reducing change within travel and transport.

In the attempts to reduce emissions, the city council introduced several electric buses to the city at the end of 2022, with more being brought in with a total fleet of 34 buses running in Portsmouth, Fareham, and Gosport.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The ordering of 34 zero emission buses is a key milestone as we race forward with our plans to transform bus travel, to make it cleaner, greener, and better connected. This will be an exciting next step for Portsmouth.’

The push for such vehicles comes from the increase of public transportation being used by citizen, due to people being unable to afford fuel prices and private vehicles in general because of the increase in cost-of-living.