Portsmouth's bus pass holders could have the hours they can use them extended

Proposals due to be considered by cabinet member for transport Lynne Stagg next week would allow their use from 9am – and even earlier for people travelling for hospital appointments.

'9.30am was chosen a long time ago because the buses were heavily used by commuters and they were very busy at that time,' Cllr Stagg said. 'With Covid that changed a lot with more people working from home or working different hours to normal.

'Bus use is also down generally, although that is recovering, so I felt we could move that to 9am where there is demand from people who want to travel earlier.'

A new First Solent bus

A report published ahead of her decision-making meeting on Thursday (September 22) said the move would give bus users more choice and help respond to the rising cost of living.

'This will allow greater freedom of movement for Portsmouth residents and make it easier for them to take part in community activities or volunteer in charity settings where travel costs have been a barrier,' it says. 'In the recent hot weather, it will allow free travel earlier at the cooler time of day.'

The council hired consultants in 2018 to consider the change, and they estimated that the half-hour extension would cost £78,000 per year. This would increase to £98,000 if it was opened to England pass-holders rather than just city residents.

However the cabinet report adds this cost is likely to be lower now.

Cllr Lynne Stagg

Cllr Stagg will be asked to approve the 9am change on weekdays, excluding bank holidays, and the required change to the reimbursement rate paid to bus operators.

It is also recommended that a six-month trial be introduced allowing bus pass holders free travel before 9am if they are travelling for hospital appointments.

This will require an appointment letter to be shown to bus drivers as proof. Cllr Stagg said there was 'no reason' this could not also be widened to also cover journeys to GP appointments.

A review would take place early next year should the trial be approved.