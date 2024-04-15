Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Beacon Church in Havant saw a near 40 per cent increase in demand for food parcels in the last 18 months, with between 40 and 50 food parcels being handed out on average each week. The food bank is using its own funds to buy basics to meet demand, which can be up to £800 a week.

In Southsea, The King’s Church fulfilled nearly 2,200 more food vouchers from March 2023 to March 2024 than the year before, totalling 10,152 vouchers for people in need - compared to 7,993 in the 12 months previous.

Friday Fridge, a community safe space which serves hot meals to vulnerable people at St Jude’s Church, Southsea, currently welcomes between 30 and 40 people through their doors each week, which prior to the pandemic was about 20. Project Leader, Jim Campbell said there is a ‘rise in men declared homeless’ urgently needing their support as the cost of living has worsened.

Food bank stocks in and around the city depleting ‘faster than ever before’ (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Liz Wilbraham, Manager of Communities Projects at Beacon Church, said: “More people have been asking for help. We do not have the same people every week and some people we are seeing are people who have never needed a food bank in their life.

“Because of the rise in the cost of everything, people have used their savings and now need food banks. By the end of 2022, we went into our own funds and were needing to use our own stocks. By the end of 2023, absolutely every week we have to use our own funds. We are fortunate that we have had lots of money donations to use.”

In January, the charity handed out about 10 to 15 more parcels per week to families in the area. From December 18 to December 27, a total of 83 food parcels were handed out which was their busiest week of the year.

Liz added: “We have got shelves and everything and use up the things there, but compared to four or five years ago, it is very small in comparison.”

The King’s Church food bank requires donations ‘more than ever before’ as their food supply depletes significantly faster.

A spokesperson for the food bank said: “We have noticed we are significantly busier than previous years and our food supply depletes significantly faster than before. We are always so thankful for all donations we receive but unfortunately we do require more donations than ever before. We want to support the food bank clients more in everyday life instead of just giving them food.”

Factors which contribute to the rise in food bank usage are bereavement, marriage breakdowns, financial strain due to a hike in food costs and bills, benefit delays and changes and low income and unemployment.

The Friday Fridge initiative has needed more volunteers to help out at their Friday food kitchen evenings in the last two years with a rise in homeless people accessing their services.

Jim Campbell said: “Everyone who comes in has a hot meal. We are seeing a larger percent of those people getting hot meals are homeless. They are mainly men who have been unlucky in their personal circumstances. Now it is more difficult for them to find accommodation.”