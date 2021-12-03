Hampshire's police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, has unveiled plans that could see a rise in the policing precept of the council tax in 2022.

A potential increase of 4.4 per cent would see an increase of £10 per year for a band D property, or £7.77 per year for a band B property.

Mrs Jones has released an online survey, allowing people to have their say on the proposals, which will run until January 3.

The crime commissioner says the money will be spent improving the 101 service and putting more boots on the ground.

Mrs Jones said: 'I am committed to reducing wasteful spending across policing, to ensure we employ the maximum number of police officers possible.

'Your support of an increase in the policing precept for the year ahead, will be spent on increasing police numbers in order to detect more crime and improving our police service.

'Long call wait times, repetitive messages, no feedback, and a perceived lack of action are some of the comments I have received about the 101 service.

'With an increase in police funds from the police precept, I will make it easier for you to report crime and receive feedback via the Hampshire Constabulary website.'

Authorities such as councils, police forces and fire services have individual shares of the council tax residents pay, and set their own rates for this.

Roughly 60 per cent of people in Hampshire live in band A-C properties.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: 'Inflation currently stands at four per cent, so I understand why Mrs Jones wants this increase.

'At the city council we're planning a smaller increase of around three per cent.

'The thing is, when I talk to people they want to see more police officers out on the streets, because they don't see that at the moment. If that will change with this council tax increase then they should be pleased by that.

'It's about what the money can do, not about the money itself - but people are still struggling themselves too, so it's important that these increases are as low as possible.'

