Prime Minister announces UK and EU have agreed 'great new Brexit deal'

The Prime Minister has announced that the UK and the EU have agreed a ‘great new Brexit deal’.

Boris Johnson tweeted the news this morning following intense negotiations with the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

He wrote: ‘We've got a great new deal that takes back control - now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl.’

The EU have also confirmed that a new Brexit deal has been agreed ahead of a summit of leaders from across the European Union today.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted: ‘Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal.’

In a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, Mr Juncker wrote: ‘While I deeply regret the outcome of the referendum of 23 June 2016, I continue to believe that the European Union is best served by an orderly and amicable withdrawal of the United Kingdom from our Union.

‘Our hand should always remain outstretched as the United Kingdom will remain a key partner of the European Union in the future.

'However, the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement has proven difficult in the United Kingdom. In order to help the United Kingdom's Prime Minister secure the necessary majority in the House of Commons, discussions with the United Kingdom resumed in early September this year.

‘As regards the Withdrawal Agreement itself: negotiations focused on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and sought to identify a mutually satisfactory solution to address the specific circumstances on the island of Ireland.’

The letter concludes: ‘The negotiators also discussed the Political Declaration setting out the framework for the future relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

‘Their aim was to adjust the Political Declaration in a way that reflects the different level of ambition now sought by the Government of the United Kingdom for the country's future relationship with the European Union.

‘The negotiators reached an agreement on a revised Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and on a revised Political Declaration on 17 October 2019.

‘Both were endorsed by the European Commission. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom also signalled his approval of these documents to me today.

‘Both texts are attached to this letter. I recommend that the European Council endorses the revised Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration at its forthcoming meeting.

‘As I have indicated to you in the past, I believe it is high time to complete the withdrawal process and move on, as swiftly as possible, to the negotiation on the European Union's future partnership with the United Kingdom.’