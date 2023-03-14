Tomorrow members of the policy and organisation board will discuss the newly proposed logo. The updated design has been inspired by Gosport’s historic crest which pictures a wooden longboat with a golden sail.

The seal was designed 100 years ago by local artist Martin Snape when Gosport officially became a borough in November 1922

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council documents state: ‘The borough crest is in widespread use across the borough, in some cases by companies and organisations with no connection to the council.

Gosport Borough Council's logo, and right, the proposed new one

‘This creates potential for confusion around responsibility and accountability for services and facilities.

NOW READ: Campaign starts to revamp historic Gosport buildings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The historic borough crest will continue to be used by the council for civic purposes and by the mayor.

‘The logo is an elegant and modern deviation from the Gosport crest, whilst still maintaining the borough’s nautical sensibilities.

‘The sail icon is lifted from the Gosport crest and given a modern, clean twist. Over time, the simple, minimal shape will contribute to a recognisable brand.’

NEXT READ: Woman urges action to breathe new life into Gosport town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The graphic design work undertaken to create the logo was outsourced at a cost of £3,465.

To ensure costs are ‘kept to a minimum’ the logo will be adopted incrementally, if approved it will be applied to the council’s website and social media pages.

It will then be applied to uniforms, council vehicles and council signage.

ALSO SEE: Gosport ferryman celebrates 40 years of crossing the harbour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Graham Burgess, leader of the opposition said the new logo is ‘unbelievable’.

‘Have you ever seen a ship with yellow sails? It’s yellow because of the Liberal Democrats. We have had a logo for 100 years, we should keep the one we have, there is no reason to change it.

‘It is a waste of money, money that could be used elsewhere.’

In response, Cllr Peter Chegwyn, leader of the Liberal Democrat administration said Cllr Burgess is ‘talking nonsense’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If you look at the existing crest it has always been blue and yellow,’ he said.

‘The civic crest will remain exactly as it always has been, frankly Cllr Burgess should stop trying to suggest otherwise.’

Grange and Alver Valley Tory councillor Maggie Morgan added: ‘The decision to propose a new look logo for Gosport seems unnecessary at this time. Especially, when the council’s purse is struggling. This is an expense our residents can certainly do without —whatever their views. The council's concern to stop the logo being abused by other companies sounds plausible - and why the new logo has been suggested.

‘The issue however, is the timing and lack of history expressed in the proposed design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

’I’m sure we can live with our long established logo for many more years to come – without seeing all our vehicles, websites, paperwork rebranded with the proposed somewhat bland logo - which removes the crest in its design. Perhaps, the money saved could be re-directed to keep our Tourist office open?