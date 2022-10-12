News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

£11m project to install thousands of solar panels at Lakeside Northarbour in Portsmouth gets go-ahead

THE £11m project to install thousands of solar panels at Lakeside business park has been approved by Portsmouth City Council's planning committee.

By Josh Wright
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 4:24pm

'This is another example of how this authority is taking the climate emergency seriously by installing solar panels on a site that it owns,' Councillor Darren Sanders said at its meeting on Wednesday. 'I look forward to it reducing our carbon emissions and our costs.'

Read More

Read More
Gosport man embraces music as it ‘cures’ his clinical depression

Under this project, the council will install almost 2,000 panels on the roof of the building and a further 11,000 on car park canopies providing up to 5,900 kwp.

Portsmouth City Council has announced plans to install a large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage system at Lakeside North Harbour.

Most Popular

The council said that this would save the equivalent of 1,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year by replacing more polluting methods of producing electricity.

Despite the councillors' decision, final permission cannot be given until the end of the month because the council failed to publish the required press notice when submitting the application.

PortsmouthPortsmouth City Council