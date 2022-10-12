'This is another example of how this authority is taking the climate emergency seriously by installing solar panels on a site that it owns,' Councillor Darren Sanders said at its meeting on Wednesday. 'I look forward to it reducing our carbon emissions and our costs.'

Under this project, the council will install almost 2,000 panels on the roof of the building and a further 11,000 on car park canopies providing up to 5,900 kwp.

Portsmouth City Council has announced plans to install a large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage system at Lakeside North Harbour.

The council said that this would save the equivalent of 1,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year by replacing more polluting methods of producing electricity.