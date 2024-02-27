News you can trust since 1877
£180,000 payouts to Hampshire motorists whose cars have been damaged by potholes

Payouts to drive whose cars have been damaged by potholes in Hampshire have cost the taxpayers nearly £180,000, according to the county council. But that is said to be a “favourable” figure compared to the previous year.
By Natalia Forero
Published 27th Feb 2024, 22:36 GMT
Hampshire County Council said that from the start of the 2022/23 financial year up to February 5, it had paid £179,668.57 to drivers who have suffered damages caused by potholes. Cllr Nick Adams-King, executive lead member for universal services, confirmed this information and said that the data, compared to last year, is “favourable” for the administration. In this period, the council received 1,597 claims, of which 218 “had their liability accepted”, 1,081 have been denied, and the remainder 298 are yet “undecided”.

The executive lead member for universal services said: “Compared in terms of the last year, so in the 22/23 financial year, that is about the same in terms of its numbers. “The number of claims currently admitted is less; it was 334 out of 1778 in 22/23, but of course, there are still quite a number that are outstanding and being investigated. So that’s not a complete picture as yet.”

Each local council has a different procedure for reporting and trying to claim for potholes. They can refuse payouts if they have taken reasonable steps to inspect and maintain the road.

Hampshire County Council is responsible for all of the county’s roads except for those in Portsmouth and Southampton, managed by the two city councils, and the motorways and major roads which come under the remit of the National Highways.

