Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire County Council said that from the start of the 2022/23 financial year up to February 5, it had paid £179,668.57 to drivers who have suffered damages caused by potholes. Cllr Nick Adams-King, executive lead member for universal services, confirmed this information and said that the data, compared to last year, is “favourable” for the administration. In this period, the council received 1,597 claims, of which 218 “had their liability accepted”, 1,081 have been denied, and the remainder 298 are yet “undecided”.

The executive lead member for universal services said: “Compared in terms of the last year, so in the 22/23 financial year, that is about the same in terms of its numbers. “The number of claims currently admitted is less; it was 334 out of 1778 in 22/23, but of course, there are still quite a number that are outstanding and being investigated. So that’s not a complete picture as yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each local council has a different procedure for reporting and trying to claim for potholes. They can refuse payouts if they have taken reasonable steps to inspect and maintain the road.

Potholes