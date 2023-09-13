News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

£2m loan to pay for ‘urgent’ temporary accommodation across Havant and Waterlooville for people facing homelessness

Havant councillors have recommended borrowing up to £2 million to address the ‘urgent’ demand for temporary accommodation for people facing homelessness.
By Toby Paine
Published 13th Sep 2023, 22:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 22:57 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Havant Borough Council’s cabinet recently discussed the possibility of borrowing funds through the public works loan board for a temporary accommodation purchase program.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Lead for Housing, explained that the aim of this loan is to address budgetary pressures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Suitable properties will come to the market which will not only address the pressures but provide much needed accommodation in the borough thus reducing the need to accommodate the residents out of the borough – and away from support networks like families and friends.

The money will help pay for much-needed temporary accommodationThe money will help pay for much-needed temporary accommodation
The money will help pay for much-needed temporary accommodation
Most Popular

“The number of residents presenting as homeless and consequently in need of temporary accommodation has been rising over a sustained length of time and at the present the figure stands at 100.

“The overspend figures show that in 2023 there is a 750,000 overspend. It is projected in 2024 the figure will be higher than that and then in 24/25 the costs are likely to be higher than the previous year.

“The current trajectory across the housing sectors is for the demand and associated costs to increase.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Currently most temporary accommodation across the borough – which includes Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth – is provided by external providers and landlords who own Bed and Breakfasts (BnBs) and self-contained units. The cabinet report indicates that the council spends ‘around £50 to £70 per night’ for local hotel and BnB rooms. For instance, accommodating 20 service users would result in an annual cost ranging from £365,000 to £511,000 for the council.

It adds that buying a property ‘for say £1.6m’ with developer contributions would cost between £225,000 to £371,000 annually representing ‘a major reduction’ in the council’s revenue position.

In the debate stage, Cllr Liz Fairhurst said she ‘really welcomes this’.

“I think the outcomes of our families if we get them back into temporary accommodation is so much better for their outcomes in the long term,” she added.

“Children going into BnBs is a horrid life for them.”

Cabinet members voted in favour of the proposal which will now advance to a full council meeting for formal approval.

Related topics:Havant Borough CouncilHavantCouncilWaterlooville