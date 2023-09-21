News you can trust since 1877
£2million plan approved to help buy temporary housing for the homeless in the Havant borough

Havant Borough Council has decided to borrow up to £2million to buy temporary housing for people facing homelessness.
By Toby Paine
Published 21st Sep 2023, 22:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 22:55 BST
This decision was reached during a recent full council meeting, aiming to address financial challenges linked to temporary lodging. Currently, most temporary accommodations in the borough, including Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island, and Emsworth, are provided by external entities like Bed and Breakfasts (B&Bs) and self-contained units.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Lead for Housing, told members the council needs to work in a ‘more agile and commercial manner’.

“Room costs can vary depending on the provider – the general average for Bed and Breakfasts is £70 per night and self-contained is £60 per night.

The council will borrow up to £2m to help pay for accommodation
The council will borrow up to £2m to help pay for accommodation
“The overspend figures and projections are that in 22/23 there was £750,000 overspend. It is projected that the figure will be higher 2023/24 and then in 24/25 the costs are likely to be even higher than the previous year as the current trajectory across the housing sector is for the demand and associated costs to increase.

“The cost of temporary accommodation is substantial to the council – these excess costs are unfortunately irretrievable.

“Competition and interest in suitable properties will be such that when they do become available we need to have the ability and the agility to move swiftly when one has been identified as suitable.

“In order to be successful we need to be at the front of the queue, not the back.”

Following Cllr Robinson’s presentation, Cllr Amy Redsull inquired about the council’s collaboration with neighbouring authorities that manage properties for the homeless. Additionally, she raised the question of whether the council would operate the property to boost local job opportunities.

In response, Cllr Robinson mentioned that the council’s housing team has been actively engaged in discussions with neighbouring authorities to exchange best practices. Regarding property management, she clarified that Two Saints would manage the property who already offer homelessness services within the borough.

