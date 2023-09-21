Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This decision was reached during a recent full council meeting, aiming to address financial challenges linked to temporary lodging. Currently, most temporary accommodations in the borough, including Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island, and Emsworth, are provided by external entities like Bed and Breakfasts (B&Bs) and self-contained units.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Lead for Housing, told members the council needs to work in a ‘more agile and commercial manner’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Room costs can vary depending on the provider – the general average for Bed and Breakfasts is £70 per night and self-contained is £60 per night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council will borrow up to £2m to help pay for accommodation

“The overspend figures and projections are that in 22/23 there was £750,000 overspend. It is projected that the figure will be higher 2023/24 and then in 24/25 the costs are likely to be even higher than the previous year as the current trajectory across the housing sector is for the demand and associated costs to increase.

“The cost of temporary accommodation is substantial to the council – these excess costs are unfortunately irretrievable.

“Competition and interest in suitable properties will be such that when they do become available we need to have the ability and the agility to move swiftly when one has been identified as suitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In order to be successful we need to be at the front of the queue, not the back.”

Following Cllr Robinson’s presentation, Cllr Amy Redsull inquired about the council’s collaboration with neighbouring authorities that manage properties for the homeless. Additionally, she raised the question of whether the council would operate the property to boost local job opportunities.