Public invited to choose new equipment for play area

Have your say

AS PART of a play park upgrade, residents are being asked to choose new equipment.

Fareham Borough Council is updating Eastern Parade play area and has asked locals to pick between a large multi-climbing unit or four smaller items of play equipment to replace the existing equipment.

Executive member for leisure and community, Councillor Sue Bell, said: ‘The current trim trail equipment is looking old and tired, so we are looking to replace it with something new and exciting.’

The consultation runs until Tuesday, June 12 and to make a choice visit fareham.gov.uk/consultations.